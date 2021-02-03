CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.95

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 12634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.