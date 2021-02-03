GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading 7% Higher

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.21. Approximately 1,909,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,844,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.61 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

