Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) Trading Up 32.1%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) traded up 32.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.48. 111,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 40,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$107.14 million and a PE ratio of -28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.