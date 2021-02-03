Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.25. 9,414,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 6,640,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vipshop by 384.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 364.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 67.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,271 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,300.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 565,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 525,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.