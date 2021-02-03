Winslow Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $4,612,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,309. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Raymond James increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

