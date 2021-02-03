SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up about 3.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,287,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total value of $881,681.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,196,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,314. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $465.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,239. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

