Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baidu by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 24.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Baidu by 88.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,342,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

BIDU traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,461,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.91 and its 200-day moving average is $153.22.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

