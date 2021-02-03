Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 40,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,760. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

