Winslow Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,340,141. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

