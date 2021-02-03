Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,734. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

