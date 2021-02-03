Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

