Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 148 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.56. The stock had a trading volume of 129,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

