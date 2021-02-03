General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after acquiring an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after acquiring an additional 247,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.55. 10,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.79. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

