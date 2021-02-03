Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE ETO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,995. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

