Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
NYSE ETO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,995. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
