CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 19.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. 55,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.