PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Price Up 6.4%

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 118,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 129,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

PFSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Get PFSweb alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $148.42 million, a PE ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $77.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.38 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. On average, research analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,120.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $25,047.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,035.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock valued at $187,765. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in PFSweb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.