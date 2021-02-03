Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Up 6.2%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 1,527,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,021,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $508,600 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

