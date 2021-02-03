GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading 5.8% Higher

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.20. 462,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,020,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm has a market cap of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 310.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538,228 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 11.52% of GEE Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.