Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

IMO stock traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.38. 581,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,728. The company has a market cap of C$18.63 billion and a PE ratio of -42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.67. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$29.50 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.97.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

