Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 60,500 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 1.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 364,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,412,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

