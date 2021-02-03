Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the period. Big Lots makes up approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. 21,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.