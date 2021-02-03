Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 141.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 288,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,373. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

