Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,500 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Tractor Supply comprises about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Tractor Supply by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 165,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.86. 27,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $160.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

