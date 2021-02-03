Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,905. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.48 and its 200 day moving average is $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.57.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.