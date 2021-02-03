Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,750 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 52,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,617. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

