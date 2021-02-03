Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded down $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $300.44. 1,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.32. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $324.24.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

