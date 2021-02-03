Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

