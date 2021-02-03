Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,100 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.09. 35,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,933. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.