Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of FUSN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,519. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $56,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.