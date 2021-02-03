zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €153.86 ($181.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZO1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) stock traded up €2.40 ($2.82) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €193.40 ($227.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €173.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €155.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 100.73. zooplus AG has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a fifty-two week high of €208.00 ($244.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

