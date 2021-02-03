Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.40. The company had a trading volume of 47,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.76. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.63%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

