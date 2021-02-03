BoutsPro Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 43.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 78.3% higher against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $45,907.54 and $13.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00067500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.00901351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047932 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00039903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.00 or 0.04632519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014838 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

