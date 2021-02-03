Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.54.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.40. 11,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

