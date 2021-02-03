Short Interest in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Increases By 31.4%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 974,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OESX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 4,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,159. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $308.08 million, a PE ratio of 254.31 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

