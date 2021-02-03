Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Update

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,285. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 258,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.