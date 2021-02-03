Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 31.6% in January

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Caledonia Mining stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,199. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 66,613 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.