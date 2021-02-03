Arionum Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,104.31 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $59,104.31 and approximately $21.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,072.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,620.54 or 0.04371280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00411060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.64 or 0.01199391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.33 or 0.00499921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.36 or 0.00413682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00256743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00021368 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

