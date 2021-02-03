Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101,059.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 82.1% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $101,059.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00896593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.32 or 0.04618851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

