GCN Coin (GCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $29,745.18 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00411060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003639 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000232 BTC.

GCN Coin Token Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

