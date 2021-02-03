Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Tops $2.25 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $223,542.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00051781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00138459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00067169 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00241953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00062026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00038552 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

