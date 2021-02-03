Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 74,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 167,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

