Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The game software company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $9.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.00. 102,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,183. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.73. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

