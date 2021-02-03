Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.66. 7,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.12.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

