Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Buys $50,220.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FAST stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. 88,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,818. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,087,000 after acquiring an additional 117,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,928,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after acquiring an additional 98,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.