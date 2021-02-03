Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 417,273 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2,374.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,273 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $42,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 601,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,709 shares of company stock worth $22,687,678 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

