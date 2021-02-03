Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1,427.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,745 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $38,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Crown by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,423. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

