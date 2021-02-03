1,043,502 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,043,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.54. 15,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

