Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $52,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Copart by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

