Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 214.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,981 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $56,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,914. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

