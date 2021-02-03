Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,414,633 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,414,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,896,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 861.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 289,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,898,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RDN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 28,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,018. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

